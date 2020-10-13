AT&T to offer new iPhone 12 upgrade free with trade of older device

Apple has just unveiled the new iPhone 12, and AT&T already has plans to use it to attract new customers into its network.

On Tuesday, the same day of the Apple event which revealed the latest iPhone models, the wireless provider company released new deals that allow customers to get the device for free.

To get the deal, AT&T customers will need to purchase the iPhone 12 models on the company’s 30-month installment plan, subscribe to a recent AT&T unlimited plan and trade in an iPhone 8 or later in working condition.

“AT&T is thrilled to offer iPhone 12 models to our customers, packed with the latest innovations. With iPhone 12 models, our customers get a smartphone that takes wireless performance to the next level with access to our fast, reliable and secure nationwide 5G network,” said CEO Jeff McElfresh in a statement.

RELATED: Apple unveils iPhone 12 lineup featuring 5G capability

The iPhone 12 models offer 5G coverage worldwide and feature the most 5G bands on any smartphone.

Advertisement

“Today ushers in a new era for the world’s best smartphone with the arrival of the 5G on the iPhone 12 lineup and we’re excited to work alongside AT&T to introduce a powerful 5G experience to iPhone users,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing.

“With the seamless integration of world-class hardware and world-class software on iPhone 12 models combined with AT&T’s expansive 5G network, we’re able to provide customers with an advanced 5G experience that offers improved speeds for fast downloads and uploads, higher quality video streaming, and much more,” he added.

Online preorders for the phones start Oct. 16, while the devices will be going on sale in-store on Oct. 23.