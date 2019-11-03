article

An attempted armed robbery turns deadly in West Philadelphia Sunday night as one man is shot and killed while allegedly trying to rob another man.

Officials say a man between 25 and 30-years-old attempted to rob another man at gunpoint on 60th Street and Haverford Avenue Sunday, about 8:40 in the evening. The second man, licensed to carry a gun, pulled his gun and shot the man attempting to rob him.

According to investigators, the victim of the shooting took off running, but collapsed on a nearby porch near the 1200 block of 60th Street. He was then taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Police say the two scenes are being held and the weapon is recovered.