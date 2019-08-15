Attention Antenna Users: FOX 29 temporarily going off-air Sunday

article

Attention antenna users! FOX 29 will be conducting maintenance on our transmitter this weekend in order to fix the problems that may have caused you to lose our signal last week.

Unfortunately, our work on the transmitter will mean some antenna users will lose FOX 29 on their TV sets for several hours, this Sunday, Aug. 25, beginning at 7 a.m., in order to be bring you a better signal.

Don't worry, we won't be gone for too long, and we will pop right back up on your TV late Sunday afternoon.

This time there will be no need to rescan on your end. You won't need to do anything. We appreciate your patience while we do this work, and we appreciate you being a loyal viewer!