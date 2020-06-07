Authorities: 2-year-old hospitalized after early morning fire in Tioga
PHILADELPHIA - A young child is hospitalized after an early morning fire broke out at a 3-story apartment building Sunday morning.
Police and fire crews responded to reports of a fire inside an apartment building on the 1600 block of West Tioga Street shortly before 2 a.m.
Upon arrival, first responders immediately began putting out the fire and helping evacuate the building's residents.
A 2-year-old child was taken to St. Christopher Children Hospital for Children for smoke inhalation. The child is currently listed in stable condition.
Twenty people were displaced and remain so at this time. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.
