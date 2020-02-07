Authorities: 4-year-old dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound in Brown Mills
BROWN MILLS, N.J. - A 4-year-old has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head in Brown Mills, New Jersey, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.
It happened inside a home on Maricopa Trail around 7 p.m. Friday.
According to investigators, the child was taken to Virtua Deborah Hospital, where he died.
The investigation is ongoing.
