Authorities: 4-year-old dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound in Browns Mills

Burlington County
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Authorities say a 4-year-old died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head in Browns Mills, New Jersey.

BROWNS MILLS, N.J. - A 4-year-old has died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head in Browns Mills, New Jersey, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office. 

It happened inside a home on Maricopa Trail around 7 p.m. Friday. 

According to investigators, the child was taken to Virtua Deborah Hospital, where he died.

The investigation is ongoing.

