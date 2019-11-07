Authorities advise residents to shelter in place after shots fired from inside home in Doylestown

Police are advising residents to shelter in place after a reported shooting in Belmont Circle neighborhood in Doylestown.

Authorities are urging people to avoid the area of Belmont Square near the intersection of Court and East streets. Bucks County DA Matthew Weintraub told FOX 29's Jeff Cole someone inside a home fired shots outside, leading to a barricade situation. It's unclear who or what the person may have been firing at.

Neighbors should call 911 and shelter in place unless evacuated. There's a heavy police presence on the scene.

Central Bucks School District said that Linden Elementary School students had been safely dismissed at 3:45 p.m. Thursday before they were notified of police activity in the area at 4:05 p.m. Linden immediately initiated lockdown procedures, securing students who remained at the school for the after-school program.

Linden's third-grade "Spotlight on Music" concert scheduled for Thursday has been canceled.

No other details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.