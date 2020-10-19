Authorities identify driver killed by gunshot wound on I-95 in Tinicum Township

A homicide investigation is underway after a driver was found dead from a gunshot wound on I-95 in Tinicum Township.

Pennsylvania State Police say troopers were dispatched to a reported crash near milepost 9.5 around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

When troopers arrived at the scene they located a deceased victim that sustained a gunshot wound. The car had come to a stop in the right shoulder after striking both guard rails.

The victim has since been identified as 31-year-old Clifford Douby.

SKYFOX flew over the scene Monday.

State Police say the investigation is ongoing, and are encouraging anyone with information regarding the incident or suspect vehicle to contact them.

Advertisement

The southbound lanes of I-95 were closed in the area until about 10 p.m. Monday.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!