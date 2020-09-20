Authorities investigate fatal shooting at motorcycle clubhouse in Camden

article

Authorities are investigating after a man was fatally shot and another was severely injured at a motorcycle clubhouse in Camden, according to prosecutors.

It happened inside the Wheels of Soul clubhouse on the 800 block of Princess Avenue Sunday around 1:45 a.m.

One man was transported to an area hospital where he remains in critical condition, the other victim was pronounced dead at the scene. That deceased victim has been identified as Jermaine Wilkes, 38, of Philadelphia, according to investigators.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information that could be helpful to police is asked to contact CCPO Det. Jose Rosado at 609-422-6291 or Camden County Police Det. Shawn Donlon at 856-757-7400.

