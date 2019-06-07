Authorities investigate reported police-involved shooting at Langhorne 7-Eleven

Police in Bucks County are investigating a reported police-involved shooting at a 7-Eleven in Langhorne.

The incident occurred after 10 p.m. Thursday at the 7-Eleven on Pine Street.

FOX 29’s Sabina Kuriakose reports the person who was shot is suspected of attempting to rob the store when they were shot by a law enforcement officer.

The suspect’s condition is unknown at this time. No other injuries have been reported.

The FBI and several local agencies responded to the scene. The investigation is ongoing.