Authorities investigating arson incident after 7 cars torched in Oxford Circle

Authorities have arrested a man who allegedly set seven cars on fire in two different locations Saturday morning in Oxford Circle.

Firefighters responded to Northeast Community LLC on the corner of Oakland Street and Roosevelt Boulevard just before 3:30 a.m. for reports of a car fire. Crews worked to douse flames on three cars located in the parking lot of the auto shop. The fire marshall ruled the blaze an arson.

Shortly after all the cars were extinguished, crews responded to the Hessert Chevy dealership three blocks away where four more cars had erupted in flames. Police on the scene arrested a man they believe is connected to the fires at both locations.