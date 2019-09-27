Authorities investigating deaths of 2 children in Berks County

article

Authorities are investigating the deaths of two children in Albany Township, Berks County.

According to authorities, 4-year-old Brinley Snyder and 8-year-old Conner Snyder, who are sister and brother, were taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest on Monday where they both died Thursday evening.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

Officials say there's no concern for public safety. The Berks County DA's Office and Pa. State Police are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.