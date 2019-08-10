Authorities investigating possible arson incident after 7 cars torched in Oxford Circle

Police are investigating a possible arson incident after seven cars were engulfed in flames in two different locations Saturday morning in Oxford Circle.

Firefighters responded to Northeast Community LLC on the corner of Oakland Street and Roosevelt Boulevard just before 3:30 a.m. for reports of a car fire. Crews worked to douse flames on three cars located in the parking lot of the auto shop.

Shortly after all the cars were extinguished, crews responded to the Hessert Chevy dealership three blocks away where four more cars had erupted in flames.

Police on the scene arrested a man they believe is connected to the fires at both locations. Investigators are reviewing security footage to confirm if arson was the cause of the infernos.