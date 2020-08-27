Authorities search for missing man, 8-year-old girl in Monroe Twp.

Authorities are searching for a missing man and an 8-year-old girl in Monroe Township.

Steven Bittle is described as 5-foot-10, weighing around 200 lbs. and has a bald head. Police say he is with an 8-year-old white female named Haven, who is 4 feet and weighs 58 lbs. Haven was last seen wearing pink shorts.

No other details have been released this time.

They were seen on foot at the intersection of Fries Mill and Glassboro roads. If you see them, please call 911 or Monroe police at 856-589-0911.

