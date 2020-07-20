Authorities searching for missing Berks County woman last seen in North Wildwood

article

Police in North Wildwood are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing woman from Berks County, Pennsylvania.

Veronica Stancea, 45, was last seen exiting the boardwalk at 20th Avenue on Saturday around 5 p.m.

Stancea is described as white female, standing 5'3". Police say she has dirty blonde hair and was last seen wearing a dark-colored bikini and a dark Under Armor backpack. She may also be wearing a white tank top, navy blue skirt, and brown sandals.

Anyone with information about Stancea's whereabouts is asked to contact North Wildwood Police Dispatch at (609) 522-2411.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP