Authorities searching for missing teen last seen on surveillance video at Atlantic County Wawa

Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 14-year-old girl last seen at a Wawa in Mays Landing, New Jersey.

According to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office, Gabriela "Gabby" Cruz, 14, left her home possibly through a bedroom window on the unit block of Jackson Court on Friday, June 11 around 10:30 p.m.

She was reported missing on Saturday, June 12.

Cruz was captured on surveillance video on June 17 around 9 p.m. at a Wawa located at 4262 E. Black Horse Pike.

She was wearing a black baseball cap, blue face covering, a dark v-neck T-shirt, white pants with multi-colored speckles and black sneakers with white laces. She used a Wawa employee’s cell phone to contact a family member and advised she was okay and staying in the Bridgeton area, police say.

(Camden County Prosecutor's Office)

She was then observed on video surveillance getting in the front passenger seat of a black 4-door Cadillac SUV.

Cruz is described as a Hispanic female, 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 130 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact CCPO Det. Cody Skinner at 856-580-6053 or Winslow Police Det. John Ervin at 609-567-0700 ext. 1204.

Tips can also be sent to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

