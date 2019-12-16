Baby in car seat thrown as distraction while 2 adults try to steal baby formula in Delco

Police in Springfield Township report a baby, strapped in a car seat, was thrown as a distraction while two adults made a getaway, after reportedly attempting to steal baby formula

Brooke and Chester Kozikowski headed to Target in Springfield Monday night for some last minute Christmas pictures with their two children. They were stunned to learn of a rash of large baby formula thefts from that store.

“You have to do what you have to do to provide, but not stealing or trying to harm your child,” stated Brooke Kozikowski.

Springfield Township Police

Springfield Police say during one of the incidents, a couple loaded up a shopping cart with baby formula and tried to leave the store without paying. When they were confronted by security, the woman took off. The man picked up the child safety seat with a child still in it and threw it at security to make his getaway.

“I think that’s completely horrible! I would never risk my child’s life for anything. Especially food,” exclaimed Brooke.

“Being a parent and throwing your child…it just baffles me,” said John Walsh.

Advertisement

“I know exactly why you’re doing it. You’re taking care of your kid. But, to throw them, that’s a whole other situation,” added Chester Kozikowski.

Springfield Township Target

Police say baby formula thieves struck three times in two days last week. Each time, thieves tried to leave the Baltimore Pike store with shopping carts filled with hundreds of dollars worth of baby formula.

“That’s completely insane. There’s people that would help you. Just have to put out a hand and hope,” said Brooke.

The child who was thrown was not injured, but the couple escaped. An unidentified woman showed up before police arrived and retrieved the baby.

“Absolutely not. They shouldn’t be giving the child back. I don’t even know, don’t even know how to comment on it, I’m sorry,” exclaimed Walsh.

“Be reprimanded, you know, especially not have their children back. If they still have the poor child,” added Brooke.

_______________________

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP