Baltimore Key Bridge: Victims identified; NTSB release new video aboard cargo ship

Another heart-wrenching day of searching along the Patapsco River in the Port of Baltimore after the Key Bridge collapsed Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Maryland State Police announced divers recovered the bodies of 2 of the 6 victims found submerged in a pick-up truck under the middle span of the collapsed bridge.

State Police say it’s no longer safe for divers to continue their search.



"We firmly believe that the vehicles are encased in the superstructure and concrete that we tragically saw come down." Said Col. Roland Butler Jr. of the Maryland State Police.



Police identified the victims as Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes, 35, and Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabrera, 26.

Their bodies were recovered in a red pickup truck submerged in about 25 feet of water near the bridge’s middle span.

According to co-workers, the pair had been taking a break and keeping warm inside the truck when the bridge collapsed.

The US Coast Guard also confirmed the 987-foot Singapore-flagged Dali underwent "routine engine maintenance" in the Port before losing power.

A team with the NTSB spent the day collecting evidence at the crash site including the crew logs and the voyage data recorder.

The NTSB also released a video showing investigators aboard the Dali with drones and other technical equipment used to investigate.

Investigators were able to board the vessel and are still conducting interviews with 21 crew members and two pilots onboard during the crash.

"Our entire focus on scene is collect the perishable evidence. That’s documenting the scene, it’s taking photographs, it’s taking any kind of electronics or components. Whatever goes away once the scene is cleaned up" said NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy.

Homendy says there were 56 containers aboard containing hazardous materials, including corrosives, flammables and lithium-ion batteries. Some containers were breached, and a sheen was visible in the water.

Homendy said the investigation could take 12 to 24 months but that the NTSB will not hesitate to issue urgent safety recommendations during that time. She said a preliminary report should be released in two to four weeks.



The removal of the tons of twisted metal and concrete has started. The goal is to open up the shipping lanes to one of the busiest ports on the East Coast as soon as possible.



"The collapse of the Key Bridge is not just a Maryland crisis, the collapse of the Key Bridge is a global crisis. The national economy and the world's economy depends on the Port of Baltimore" said Maryland’s Governor Wes Moore.