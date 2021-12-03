Parents of accused Oxford shooter are headed back to area for arraignment, say attorneys

UPDATE (4:15 p.m.): The parents of teen shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley are returning to the area for their arraignment according to attorneys Shannon Smith and Mariell Lehman.

Previously a Be On the Lookout alert had been issued for James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of the accused Oxford High School shooter.

"The Crumbleys left town on the night of the tragic shooting for their own safety. They are returning to the area to be arraigned. They are not fleeing from law enforcement despite recent comments in media reports," the attorneys said in a statement.

The attorneys said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald had been contacted Thursday night and informed her then that the Crumbleys would be coming back to the metro area.

"Instead of communicating with us, the prosecutor held a press conference to announce charges," the statement said.

Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe said they were not aware of what charges or when it would be coming down from the prosecutor's office.

He said if they would have had a better timeline, they would have had a better surveillance plan in place for the Crumbleys.

Friday afternoon a statewide BOLO was issued for the Crumbleys, just hours after they were charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection to the Oxford High School shootings.

According to Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard, on Thursday night, they were in the early stages of the investigation and there was no certainty that they would face charges so the Crumbleys were not under surveillance. Bouchard said when it looked like charges would be issued, investigators began the surveillance process.

The Crumbleys were supposed to turn themselves in with their attorney on Friday but they stopped communicating and cooperating with their attorney and are now on the run.

The FBI and US Marshals are assisting with the search.

The Crumbleys were charged Friday with the four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Evidence ranging from text messages, the purchase of a firearm, and a meeting before the tragedy unfolded all factored into the charges directed toward the parents.

"The parents were the only individuals in the position to know the access to weapons," McDonald said Thursday. The gun "seems to have been just freely available to that individual."

During a press conference, McDonald chastised both the parents of Ethan Crumbley for not making decisions that would keep their son from harming others and the state's gun laws for being too broad.

The Crumbleys suspect vehicle, similar to this one here is, a black 2021 Kia Seltos SUV with the Michigan license plate number DQG 5203.

"I have tremendous compassion and empathy for parents who have children who are struggling and at risk for whatever reason," she said. "And I am by no means saying that an active shooter situation should result in a criminal prosecution against parents."

