Bear Watch: Black bear roams through Blackwood, New Jersey Wednesday afternoon

As the area begins to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic, humans are apparently not the only ones on the move.

Over the past week, several black bear sightings have been reported across the Delaware Valley.

Police in some areas have been doing their best to keep track of the bears and have even issued shelter-in-place orders in some circumstances.

In all cases, police have asked anyone who sees a bear to call 911 immediately.

Below is a list of the most recent reported sightings.

Blackwood, N.J.

Police on Wednesday said the famous black bear that has been spotted around Gloucester County may have made its way to Blackwood Township.

Advertisement

The bear was reportedly spotted in the area of Beech Court and Linden Drive.

Credit: Sandy Moore DiRosa

Blackwood Township is a short drive away from Deptford Township, where the bear was spotted Tuesday morning in roaming through a residential neighborhood.

Deptford, N.J.

FOX 29's Steve Keeley personally crossed paths with a black bear in Deptford, New Jersey this morning.

Keeley was reporting on recent sightings in West Deptford when he received word there was a bear near Peach Street, where he and police encountered the bear in a yard.

The bear peacefully roamed from yard to yard not far from Delsea Drive. After a few hours on the run, a crowd of spectators formed, and police began asking people to remain indoors.

Solebury Township, Pa.

Late Monday night, police in Solebury Township reported a bear had been spotted on Stoney Hill Road between Aquetong Road and Street Road.

They say they are working with the game commission to keep tabs on the bear.

West Deptford, N.J.

Police in West Deptford have asked residents to stay inside after a black bear was spotted wandering through town.

Police reported the last sighting in an industrial park and advised residents to bring in bird feeders and secure their trash.

Lower Makefield, Pa.

Sunday afernoon, police in Lower Makfield Township requested residents shelter in place following a black bear sighting. The last sighting was reported in the Yardley Hunt development.

Mantua, N.J.

Police in Mantua, New Jersey responded to the Crescent Hollow development off of New Street for a bear sighting. Residents were asked to "socially distance" themselves from the wandering bear.

West Goshen, Pa.

In West Goshen Township, police have received multiple reports of black bear sightings, including in front of their own department. They shared photos of the bear walking through their parking lot, before spotting an officer in an SUV and moving on.

The bear was last seen walking on North Five Points Road Sunday.

Winslow Township, N.J.

An uninvited guest showed up for breakfast in a Winslow Township woman's year on Thursday. Lenore Capri found a bear in the backyard of her Sicklerville home.

She told FOX 29's Lauren Dugan the bear scurried back into the woods through a fence before Animal Control could get there.

Chadds Ford and Upper Chichester, Pa.

Police in Delaware County responded to multiple reports of bear sightings in Chadds Ford and Upper Chichester last week. Some of the sightings were captured on Ring doorbell cameras, while others showed bears walking through yards.

Wildlife officials have not indicated how many bears they believe may be roaming the area, leading to these spottings.

Residents are asked to avoid close contact with the bears and to let them go about their business. If you see one, you're asked to stay inside, or get to a safe place, and call 911.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP