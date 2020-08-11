Bellmawr council revokes Atilis Gym's business license
CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. - The business license for Atilis Gym has been revoked following a council vote, according to co-owner Ian Smith.
Ian Smith took to Instagram Tuesday night to share that Bellmawr council voted 5-1 to revoke their license.
In a clear political move, the all democrat town council followed their orders from Gov. Murphy to revoke our business license. Zero evidence was put forth to support the claim that @atilisgymbellmawr poses any threat to the public. When asked, they ignored the request to hold off on the vote until evidence can be put forth. They did not allow the public to speak. Our fight does not stop here. Please share and repost. Let’s hold these politicians accountable for their actions.
Smith and Frank Trumbetti have reopened countless times in defiance of the state's shutdown order on gyms and fitness centers.
The co-owners have long argued that the wording of the order would allow them to open up for members only, and not the general public. When the gym first reopened in defiance, gym staff had taped off workout stations and operated at 20% of the building’s capacity; meaning about 44 patrons at a time. They also were requiring patrons to wear masks unless they were in the middle of lifting weights.
