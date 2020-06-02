Ben Franklin Bridge closed due to protests in Philadelphia

article

The Ben Franklin Bridge has been closed for a third consecutive day as protests continue throughout the city.

Protests on Tuesday stayed peaceful in contrast to prior days where riots led to looting and vandalism in the city. SKYFOX was over the group marching in Center City near city hall Tuesday as people marched they chanted the name of George Floyd.

The city of Philadelphia will implement a mandatory city-wide curfew for the fourth day in a row Tuesday. After the curfew went into effect at 6 p.m. the last several days, Tuesday’s curfew will begin at 8:30 p.m. The city says the extension is intended to allow residents time to vote and return home before curfew.

____

MORE FROM FOX 29:

'We don't need anger': Woman pleads for peace in Philadelphia amid protests

Advertisement

Pennsylvania primary, voting begins despite unrest, pandemic

Police: 24-year-old man dies in attempted ATM explosion

Looter fatally shot by gun shop owner in South Philadelphia, authorities say

Amid weekend unrest, 7 killed in shootings across Philadelphia

Krasner: Frank Rizzo statue 'should have never been erected' due to 'racist' history

Fire Commissioner: Crews 'taking great risk to protect these businesses and to save lives'

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP