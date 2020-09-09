Bensalem Twp. police, NAACP signs historic agreement, pledging ongoing cooperation

The Bensalem Township Police Department and the Bucks County NAACP signed a historic agreement Wednesday night formalizing their relationship and pledging ongoing cooperation.

"It's the right thing to do especially now. People are asking for more openness with the police, more transparency, more input from the public," Director of Bensalem Public Safety Fred Harran said.

With all the racial tension across the country, Harran says it's important to be proactive.

"We call each other if there's issues before things get out of control, before rumor starts, if an issue has to be resolved, if there are questions about something we work this out," Harran said.

The president of the Bucks County NAACP says an open dialogue with the police department is key. And no they don't have to see eye to eye.

"It doesn't have to stop the conversation. We don't have to agree on everything but if you don't have any conversation, you can't get anything done," Karen Downer said.

The police department is promising more training to be effective and urging people to go through the NAACP if they have an issue and don't feel comfortable.

"I hear that all too often, we're afraid to go to police and make a complaint that shouldn't be," Harran said.

