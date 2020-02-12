Berks County mother accused in children's hanging deaths appears in court

A judge has ordered a Berks County mother to stand trial on murder charges in the deaths of her two young children.

Authorities discovered the bodies of Brinley and Connor Snyder, ages 4 and 8 respectively, in the basement of their Albany Township home on Sept. 23, 2019.

The children were found “hanging approximately three feet apart from a single wired cable with plastic coating," according to authorities.

Lisa Snyder, 36, was subsequently charged with two counts of first and third-degree murder, endangering the welfare of children, and animal cruelty, including intercourse with an animal.

Lisa Snyder, 36, is accused of fatally hanging her two children with a dog lead she purchased the morning they were killed.

Snyder was photographed outside the home where her two children were found deceased.

Authorities said Snyder claimed her son Connor was bullied and was suicidal. Snyder's teenage son, who lived in the house, as well as other witnesses, refuted the claim that Connor was bullied and said he never mentioned being suicidal, according to investigators.

Investigators said they spoke to numerous school officials, family members and classmates, and found no evidence of bullying.

The children had been removed from Snyder’s care in 2014 before they were returned early 2015. Children Protective Services had been involved with the family until November 2015.

