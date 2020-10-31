Beverly Hills PD declares gathering of Trump supporters 'unlawful assembly'

article

Police have issued an "unlawful assembly" advisory near the Beverly Hills sign as supporters of President Donald Trump have gathered in the area Saturday afternoon.

The Beverly Hills Police Department issued the advisory a little before 2:45 p.m. Police warned the public that the gathering is impacting traffic.

FOX 11 Anchor Christine Devine drove past the area. She said she saw lots of cars arriving to show support for President Trump. Two groups of police are staged in the area, Devine said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

