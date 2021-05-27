Biden to make case his economic plan is working during speech in Cleveland

Fresh off another new batch of unemployment numbers that saw the United States’ weekly jobless claims reach another pandemic low, President Joe Biden will address a crowd in Cleveland on the economy.

Biden is expected to tour the Tri-C’s Manufacturing Technology Center, then deliver his remarks at 2:20 p.m. ET. In Wednesday’s press briefing, Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden will make a clear case Thursday that his economic plan is working.

"He’ll talk about how far we’ve come as a country because of the actions we’ve taken over the last four months turning the tide on the pandemic, creating 500,000 new jobs each month on average, cutting unemployment claims by more than a third, raising wages, and leading the development world’s recovery," Jean-Pierre explained.

And she said Biden will explain why it’s the right moment to invest in the $2 trillion American Jobs Plan and $1 trillion American Families Plan — two major pieces of his agenda that are meant to create good-paying jobs, expand economic opportunities for all Americans and help Americans outcompete the rest of the world.

Republicans have opposed many of Biden’s economic measures so far, citing employers’ struggles to find workers as the flaw in Biden’s generous $300 weekly bonus checks for the unemployed.

The March jobs report showed employers hired 900,000 workers that month. But the April numbers showed a disappointing 200,000 workers hired.

Many Republican-led states pounced on the April report as justification to end their participation in the federal unemployment bonus.

Biden also encouraged unemployed Americans to return to the workplace if a job is available. But he never wavered on his belief that his plan is working.

"We’re moving in the right direction," Biden said while responding to the April jobs report. "Our economic plan is working. I never said — and no serious analyst ever suggested — that climbing out of the deep, deep hole our economy was in would be simple, easy, immediate or perfectly steady."

