Big stock gains dwindle as Trump plans national emergency declaration

U.S. equity markets opened sharply higher Friday, but surrendered the lion's share of their gains ahead of the noon hour.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 1,246 points, or 5.9 percent, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite jumped 5.3 percent and 5.7 percent, respectively. All three of the major averages lost at least 9.5 percent Thursday amid an avalanche of cancelations and postponement of large social gatherings and sporting events aimed at slowing the spread of the new coronavirus.

The major averages are looking to rebound from a Thursday selloff that was their steepest since the Black Monday crash of 1987. All three lost at least 9.5 percent amid an avalanche of cancelations and postponement of large social gatherings and sporting events aimed at slowing the spread of the new coronavirus.

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates.

Friday’s gains come as the U.S. Congress, which was supposed to recess on Friday, works overtime to pass a stimulus package. Trump has called a 3 p.m. ET press conference. Meanwhile, reports indicate Europe is set to announce measures on Monday that could amount to 1 percent of gross domestic product.

Some of the hardest-hit corners of the market were among the biggest gainers on Friday.

Advertisement

RELATED: Coronavirus FAQ: Here’s what you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak

The cruise operators Carnival Cruise Corp., Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Royal Caribbean Cruises, which have collectively seen nearly $50 billion -- or over 70 percent of their value -- erased amid the selloff, all gained at least 20 percent early in the session before paring their gains.The online travel-booking sites Expedia and Booking Holdings also saw outsized gains.

American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines, which have all lost more than half their value, were up at least 10 percent.

The Dow suffered its worst session since 1987 on March 12, 2020, plunging 10 percent as emergency measures by central banks failed to douse mounting recession fears due to the coronavirus. (Photo by BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images)

Big technology names, like Apple, Amazon and Tesla, were also in favor.

Meanwhile, the Walt Disney Company gained despite announcing the closure of both its Disney World and Disneyland theme parks.

RELATED: MAP: This is where there are confirmed coronavirus cases in the US and around the world

On the earnings front, Gap reported better-than-expected top- and bottom-line results, but warned it would take a $100 million revenue hit in the current quarter due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Elsewhere, Slack Technologies, the workplace-messaging platform expected to benefit from more employees using technology to connect as they work from home during the outbreak, gave a disappointing first-quarter revenue forecast.

RELATED: Who is most susceptible to coronavirus? COVID-19 not just affecting older people

European markets also surrendered earlier gains, with Britain’s FTSE up just 0.8 percent and France's CAC higher by 0.4 percent. Germany’s DAX fell 0.7 percent. All had posted increases of more than 5 percent after opening.

Markets in Asia were under pressure at the close, with Japan’s Nikkei plunging 6.1 percent while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and China’s Shanghai Composite shed 1.1 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively.

Get updates on this story from foxbusiness.com.