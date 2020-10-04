Body found inside Cedarbrook row home following fire

article

Officials say a body was found inside a row home in Cedarbrook following a fire late Saturday night.

Firefighters responded to the 8400 block of Williams Avenue around 11 p.m. and found smoke pouring from the second floor.

Crews reportedly extinguished the fire around 11:30 and later found a body on the second floor of the home.

The Fire Marshal's Office is working to determine what sparked the fire. A city medical examiner will determine what caused the individual's death.

