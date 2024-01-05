Boil water advisory issued in Atlantic City to last through weekend, at least: officials
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - Atlantic City is issuing a boil water advisory, which officials expect will last through the weekend or longer.
Authorities say a test of the water showed it was too cloudy, which could mean it’s not being filtered properly.
That puts the water at risk of containing dangerous bacteria or other organisms.
Officials say everyone should boil their water for at least one minute before drinking it, using it to cook or to brush teeth.