Expand / Collapse search

Bomb threat called in to Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church, police say

Published 
News
FOX 26 Houston
article

HOUSTON - Police are investigating after a caller made a bomb threat to Lakewood Church on Sunday.

Police say around 12 p.m., the caller made the threat in an unknown location.

According to HPD, there is a possibility the suspect was sitting in an unknown vehicle and could have had assault rifles.

Police are conducting a thorough investigation and have found nothing so far.

FOX 26 will have more details as they become available.