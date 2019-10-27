Bomb threat called in to Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church, police say
HOUSTON - Police are investigating after a caller made a bomb threat to Lakewood Church on Sunday.
Police say around 12 p.m., the caller made the threat in an unknown location.
According to HPD, there is a possibility the suspect was sitting in an unknown vehicle and could have had assault rifles.
Police are conducting a thorough investigation and have found nothing so far.
