Bomb threat investigated at Radnor High School: officials

Police in Radnor Township are at Radnor High School investigating a bomb threat.

Reports of police activity at the high school were disclosed in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, by the police department. They asked everyone to avoid the area as they conducted an investigation.

They also said no injuries were reported as a result of the activity.

They responded to the school Tuesday night, around 6 p.m.

In a statement, Public Relations Director for Delaware County, Adrienne Marofsky, said the polling places for two precincts, Radnor Ward 2, Precinct 1 and Radnor Ward 2, Precinct 3 were being moved to Radnor Elementary School, at 20 Matsonford Road, in Wayne, due to the police activity at the high school.

They are requesting an extension to 9 p.m. for those two precincts only.

No other details were released to the public.