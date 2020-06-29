Bond hearing takes place for former Atlanta officer charged in killing of Rayshard Brooks

The attorneys for former Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe filed new documents in court detailing the reasons the judge should grant their client bond. Rolfe faces a murder charge after the death of Rayshard Brooks.

A bond hearing for Rolfe was scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Fulton County courthouse. Rolfe waived his right to be physically present in the courtroom. Instead, the bond hearing was held via Zoom.

The brief gives several reasons, one of them involving Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard.

Garrett Rolfe (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

Earlier this month, while announcing charges in a separate case, Howard described a police Taser as a deadly weapon. He then claimed the deadly shooting of Rayshard Brooks wasn't justified, even though Brooks aimed a Taser at Rolfe.

According to Georgia law, a Taser is classified as a “less-lethal” firearm as they do occasionally cause death.

Rayshard Brooks, 27 (Photo: Family).

Six officers were criminally charged back on June 2 when the district attorney made these comments.

The brief is dozens of pages long and includes arguments such as Rolfe being a long-standing member of the community and poses no flight risk.

His attorneys say he also needs the opportunity to help his legal team prepare for this case.