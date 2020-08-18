Boy, 12, shot in wrist in North Philadelphia

A young boy is in the hospital after police say he was shot in the wrist in North Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred on the 2100 block of North 5th Street just before 12:15 p.m.

The 12-year-old boy was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was placed in stable condition.

Police remain on the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

No arrest has been made at this time and no weapon has been recovered.

