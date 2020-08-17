Boy, 4, critical following hit-and-run in Tacony

article

A young boy is in critical condition after police say he was the victim of a hit and run late Sunday night.

The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. Sunday along the 6600 block of Keystone Street.

Police say the victim, 4, was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital and listed in critical condition after he was struck by a driver.

So far, police have only described the striking vehicle as a four-door silver vehicle.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.

