Boy abducted from Queens by older brother triggers AMBER ALERT

An AMBER ALERT has been issued for a boy abducted by his older brother at about 4:26 a.m. Wednesday in Queens.

Police say Ahsan Ali, who is approximately 15 years old, was taken by Mohsin Ali, 28, in a vehicle, near 46th Avenue. The child was abducted under circumstances that lead police to believe that he is in danger.

NYPD Chief of Dept. Terrence Monahan tweeted that Mohsin threatened to harm Ahsan.

Ahsan is described as having brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing jeans and a T-shirt.

Mohsin is described as 28 years old with brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. The suspect was last seen wearing blue jeans and a dark-colored shirt. He has tattoos on both arms and chest and multiple recent cuts on his arms, according to police.

The vehicle they are believed to be traveling in is a white SUV Toyota Sienna with NY license plate number JJX5315.

Anyone with any information on this abduction is asked to call the New York Police Department at (866)N Y S-AMBER or dial 911 to provide information on a report or sighting.