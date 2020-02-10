Brawl outside Chickie's & Pete's ends with 2 men stabbed

article

Authorities say a fight outside a South Philadelphia restaurant ended with two men being stabbed. It wasn't clear what sparked the brawl, which broke out late Sunday night.

The incident occurred outside Chickie's & Pete's on Packer Avenue around 10 p.m.

One man was stabbed in the chest and stomach, while the other was stabbed three times in the stomach. Both were upgraded to stable condition.

Authorities haven't said what the pair were arguing about or if anyone else was involved in the fight.

No other injuries were reported in the incident, which remains under investigation.

