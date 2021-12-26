Buckeye PD: Officer shoots, kills son with knife standing over father

An officer with the Buckeye Police Department shot and killed a man attempting to kill his father on Sunday, Dec. 26, the department's assistant police chief said.

An officer responded to an area near Park Meadows Drive and Verrado Way around 3 p.m. after several 911 calls came in reporting gunshots.

When he arrived, he saw two men fighting on a sidewalk.

"He gave commands to the suspect he saw standing over the other person. The person did not comply with his commands and at that time, he saw a knife in the hand of the suspect. The suspect refused to drop the weapon and the officer fired to defend the person on the ground," said assistant police chief Bob Sanders.

The investigation, so far, shows the suspect and victim are related – father and son. No names have been released.

The suspect died at the scene after being shot, and the victim, who is believed to be the father, is at the hospital being treated for shooting wounds.

He's expected to be OK.

Sanders said a gun was found on the sidewalk where the men were fighting.

The officer who shot the suspect has been with the department for two years and used his patrol rifle. He is on leave, per department protocol.

The Glendale Police Department is investigating the shooting.

There's no word on what caused the fight between the men.

Father kills son in Mesa a week ago

In Mesa a week ago on Dec. 19, a father allegedly shot and killed his 19-year-old son who was apparently suffering from mental health issues.

Adam Williams was taken to a hospital where he later died. Jeffrey Williams, 61, was booked into jail and is accused of first-degree murder.

Court documents say Williams told officers his son suffered from depression, was bipolar, and they had issues with him not wanting to take his medication.

The cases aren't related.

