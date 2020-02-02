Burlington County fire crews battle Willingboro house fire

article

Fire crews in Willingboro were working to extinguish a house fire Sunday evening.

Crews got the call just after 5 p.m. for a house on fire on Medley Lane.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find flames consuming the structure.

There was no word on injuries due to the blaze.

