Cal Fire: Fast-moving Glass Fire in Napa County explodes to 36,000 acres

Thousands of Sonoma and Napa county residents have been told to flee their homes as the Glass Fire and smaller related fires have threatened homes and buildings for miles.

An unknown number of homes and businesses have been burned, but already the damage has been known to have struck an inn and winery in the Napa Valley. Authorities speaking at a Sonoma County briefing feared there could be fatalities.

The Glass Fire ignited Sunday morning near St. Helena. The fire possibly sparked the Shady and Boysen fires which burst into view near the county line with Sonoma County. By Monday, the fires had merged into what Cal Fire calls the Glass Fire Incident.

The flame had destroyed 36,000 acres by Monday morning and there was no containment yet, according to Cal Fire. The cause of the fire is unknown.

Residents from Santa Rosa, Calistoga and smaller communities in Sonoma and Napa counties have been told to evacuate. For some residents, this was their second evacuation of the year after the large LNU fire started by lightning strikes this summer.

Advertisement

In Sonoma County alone, more than 68,000 people from unincorporated parts of the county and Santa Rosa have been ordered to evacuate, according to Sheriff Mark Essick. Click here for a list of evacuation orders and warnings.

"It's important to remember we're less than 24 hours into this fire and so far it's proven to be very fast moving and unpredictable," said Essick. "So please, heed the evacuation orders and follow the directions of the peace officers in your neighborhoods. They're there to lead you to safety."

Deputies from the Sonoma County sheriff's office were trying to force people to leave their homes Sunday night but encountered resistance in some cases from people refusing to scramble, according to the sheriff's office.

A KTVU photographer captured images of widespread damage in the Oakmont section of Santa Rosa.

The fire had caused power outages too. In Napa County, there were 11,000 customers without electricity and 17,000 in Sonoma County, according to PG&E. In Napa County, there were 288 customers whose power had been intentionally cut as a public safety power shutoff while the rest were caused by fires.

All of St. Helena lost power overnight. The city's Mayor Geoff Ellsworth reminded residents to remain "calm, alert and responsive." Residents are encouraged to download the Everbridge mobile app, used by many public safety agencies, for the latest emergency updates. In case of a disruption to cell phone service in that area, residents can refer to the St. Helena Police Department, on 1480 Main Street, where the latest fire information will be posted. In addition, because of poor air quality, the police department is distributing N95 masks to the public on a first-come, first serve basis while the supply lasts.

Check the air quality near you on KTVU's air quality map

The Marin-Sonoma Fairgrounds and Petaluma Veterans Building, which had been set up as evacuation centers, were at capacity and unable to accomodate people arriving Monday morning. The Sonoma Raceway, however, still had space to accept people looking for shelter.

The fire is known to have damaged properties in St. Helena, including the Glass Mountain Inn and Chateau Boswell Winery.

A KTVU photographer encountered significant damage to homes and buildings in the Oakmont area of Santa Rosa and along Highway 12.

Flames were also visible from a news helicopter inside Trionne-Annadel State Park in Sonoma.

Patients were transferred from Adventist Hospital in St. Helena on Sunday as a precaution.