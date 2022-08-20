California man, 78, accused of sex offenses at Monster Mania Convention in Cherry Hill

Police say several incidents at a convention last weekend prompted criminal charges against a California man.

Gary Busey, 78, of California, is charged with criminal sexual contact, criminal attempt/ criminal sexual contact, harassment and disorderly persons offense.

The 78-year-old man is accused of committing sexual offenses during the Monster Mania Convention in Cherry Hill.

Police responded to reports at the Doubletree Hotel on Route 70 during the weekend of August 12-14. No additional information regarding details of the offenses was released.

Busey was charged on Friday, and police say an investigation is underway.