California wildfire started because of pyrotechnics at gender reveal party: CalFire

A wildfire burning in San Bernardino County was started by a smoke-generating pyrotechnic device at a gender reveal party, Cal Fire reported.

The El Dorado Fire, burning near Oak Glen, began at 10:23 a.m. on Saturday in the El Dorado Ranch Park in Yucaipa.

The fire spread from the park to the north on to Yucaipa Ridge that separates Mountain Home Village and Forest Falls from the City of Yucaipa.

As of Monday morning, the fire had burned more than 11 square miles and was 5% contained. Hundreds of people were evacuated.

Cal Fire officials on Sunday did not identify who hosted the party and if the hosts will be held responsible for the fire. A call to the agency was not immediately returned on Monday.