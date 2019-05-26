Camden County, N.J. police seek missing 14-year-old
article
CAMDEN, N.J. - Camden County Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl missing from her home in Camden.
According to officials, 14-year-old Estefani Caballero-Acevado went missing from her home on the 600 block of Carl Miller Boulevard, in Camden, Sunday.
Caballero-Acevado was last seen wearing pink jeans shorts, a white t-shirt and pink Puma sandals.
Police say Caballero-Acevado is known to spend time in East Camden.
Police seek information on her whereabouts. They ask anyone with information to call the Camden County Police tip line at 856-757-7042.