Camden County police search for missing 10-year-old boy

article

Camden County police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 10-year-old boy.

According to police, Amilian Robinson was reported missing on Monday from his home on the 700 block of Clinton Street in Lanning Square.

He is described as 5-feet, 112 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt with lime green sleeves, gray shorts and black sneakers. He may be heading to the 1600 block of Norris Street.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the CCPD tip line at 856-757-7042.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!