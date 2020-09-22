Camden County police seek assistance locating missing 11-year-old boy

article

Police in Camden are asking for assistance in locating a missing 11-year-old boy.

Officials say 11-year-old Jaylin Gathright was reported missing Tuesday from his home on the 1300 block of Park Boulevard.

Jaylin is 3’ 5” and weighs about 65 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair. Jaylin was last seen wearing gray jeans that have holes. He did not have shoes on. It is possible he was wearing a red, white and blue hoodie.

Anyone with information regarding Jaylin’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Camden County Police Department tip line at 856-757-7042.

