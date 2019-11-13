Camera found in women's restroom at Delaware realtor's office

article

Authorities say a camera has been found hidden inside a women's restroom at a Delaware realtor's office.

News outlets report a Patterson-Schwartz Real Estate employee called police Monday to report finding the camera at a Newark office.

Police say the restroom is in an area that is sometimes open to the public. Lt. Andrew Rubin says the seized camera doesn't appear to have been connected to a network or the internet. He says authorities are now looking through the camera's contents to see what, if anything, was captured.

In 2015, a former University of Delaware doctoral candidate was sentenced to prison for hiding cameras in restrooms across Newark and the school. In 2017, another man was sentenced to prison for planting a hidden camera in a Moe's restaurant restroom.

