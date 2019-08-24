Canadian family reunited with dog after missing for 5 days

A Canadian couple who lost their family dog while visiting Philadelphia has been ruinted with their pup after a five day search.

Odie, a small chihuahua, got away from his owners Katie and Andy on the evening of August 19. The couple were in the Kensington area for a funeral and were scheduled to fly back to their home country on Friday.

RELATED: Canadian family offers $500 reward in search for lost puppy in Kensington

"We have been looking for him all night and we desperately need your help to find him," the family wrote in an urgent Facebook post on Tuesday.

"We gave two kids at home who are waiting and I refuse to go home without the third one," she said.

After scouring the area for and spreading the word online, Odie was found safe Saturday afternoon.

"I don’t have any words right now. Everyone.... Odie was found and he is with us now," a post on 'Get Odie Home's Facebook page read.

Advertisement

"We need to bring him in to a vet to be checked now, he is really really skinny, dehydrated, filthy and exhausted... but HE IS SAFE AND HOME."