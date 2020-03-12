Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stays at home after wife's flu-like symptoms

article

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is quarantining himself at home after his wife exhibited flu-like symptoms.

Trudeau's office said Thursday that Sophie Grégoire Trudeau returned from a speaking engagement in Britain and had mild flu-like symptoms, including a low fever late, Wednesday night.

She is being tested for the COVID-19 disease and is awaiting results. Her symptoms have since subsided.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the Prime Minister is opting to self-isolate and work from home until receiving Sophie's results," the statement said.

His office said the doctor's advice to the prime minister is to continue daily activities while self-monitoring, given that he is exhibiting no symptoms himself. He is spending the day in briefings, phone calls, and virtual meetings from home, including speaking with other world leaders and joining a special cabinet committee discussion on the new coronavirus.

Trudeau has also cancelled an in-person meeting with Canada's provincial premiers.