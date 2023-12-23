Car hits pole killing 19-year-old driver in NE Philadelphia, police say

article

A 19-year-old man is dead after the car he was driving struck a pole in Northeast Philadelphia.

The victim and his 18-year-old passenger were traveling north on the 10000 block of Academy Road a little before 1 a.m. Saturday, officials said, when he somehow lost control of the vehicle.

The preliminary investigation found the car left the road and then hit a utility pole.

Medics pronounced the driver, identified as Kyle Prince Joselin, dead at the scene.

The passenger was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and treated for unknown injuries. He is listed as stable.

The Philadelphia Police Crash Investigation Division is continuing to investigate the accident.