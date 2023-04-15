Car of missing Bensalem mom, daughter found in Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA - Police are asking for the public's help to locate a mom and daughter missing from Bensalem after their vehicle was found in Philadelphia.
Bridget and Danielle Hennigan were reported missing Friday after they were last seen Thursday evening in the family's 2011 Volkswagen Jetta PA registration HZB-0565.
Philadelphia police say they found the vehicle unoccupied at the intersection of Girard Avenue and 2nd Street Saturday morning.
Bridget's husband told police his wife suffers from anxiety and depression and his daughter is developmentally challenged.
If you have any information, or see Bridget or Danielle, contact police.