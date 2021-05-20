Caught on camera: Atlantic City police rescue children from ocean

The moment Atlantic City police rushed into the ocean to rescue three children stranded was caught on camera.

Police say they got a call about three kids in the ocean Tuesday morning.

A Good Samaritan went into the ocean to rescue the siblings from Philadelphia, ages 8, 9 and 11, when he and the kids got stuck on an outfall pipe.

Officers, along with a lifeguard and a firefighter were able to get everyone safely back to the beach.

Just days earlier, police say they got a call that several kids were in distress in the ocean but by the time they got there three Good Samaritans already rescued them.

FOX 29’s Chris O’Connell reported Thursday three off-duty Atlantic City lifeguards rescued two children from the ocean. They happened to be painting their lifeguard building when they got the call children were being swept away by riptide.

The AC Beach Patrol will be back on duty May 29 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

